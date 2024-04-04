Better Money Decisions LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Better Money Decisions LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,827 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 14.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $73.80 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

