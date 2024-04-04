Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 2,761 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $257.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.72 and its 200 day moving average is $233.49. The company has a market cap of $363.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

