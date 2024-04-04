Kava Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00001372 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 7% against the dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $25.09 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00070316 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00026701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00016451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

