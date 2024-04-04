Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. Theratechnologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies Price Performance

THTX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,285. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,345,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 791,411 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 244,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Theratechnologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares during the period.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on THTX

Theratechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.