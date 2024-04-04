Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. Theratechnologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.45 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Theratechnologies Price Performance
THTX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,285. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.30.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
