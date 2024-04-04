ADF Group (DRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. Analysts expect ADF Group to post earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

ADF Group Trading Up 4.0 %

ADF Group stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.28. 51,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,663. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.86. The firm has a market cap of C$169.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.80. ADF Group has a 12-month low of C$2.09 and a 12-month high of C$10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.20.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

