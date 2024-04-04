Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Addenda Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,661,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 2.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $59,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Enbridge by 630.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

