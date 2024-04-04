Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Holdings Trimmed by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,850,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,710 shares during the period. Sun Country Airlines comprises approximately 3.0% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.27% of Sun Country Airlines worth $44,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, major shareholder Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 231,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,702,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,577,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sun Country Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

SNCY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 180,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,306. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $766.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $245.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.82 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.