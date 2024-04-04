U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,984 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group comprises about 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 1.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $54,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,461,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $536,225,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,951,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after acquiring an additional 660,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,105,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,323,000 after purchasing an additional 91,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,828,000 after acquiring an additional 537,147 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,425,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,766 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Melius cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

