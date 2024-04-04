U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,210,347 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238,468 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up 12.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 1.04% of Southwest Airlines worth $179,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LUV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.2 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 2,221,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,315,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $39.53.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.