iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

ESGD traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.94. 122,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $80.20.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

