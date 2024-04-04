Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $200.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $202.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.