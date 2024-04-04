Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Decreased by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.23. The stock had a trading volume of 709,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,998. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

