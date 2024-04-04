Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,282 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 193,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.75.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.