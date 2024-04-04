AFS Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

AFS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,099 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,889,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,120,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in JD.com by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after buying an additional 1,265,995 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth $71,389,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD remained flat at $26.53 during trading on Thursday. 3,022,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,559,521. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

