Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Acquires 4,757 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises about 9.3% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $53,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPUS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.35. 1,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,790. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $528.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.68.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

