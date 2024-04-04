iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IVW opened at $84.32 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

