AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 255 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tesla by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after buying an additional 18,462 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.63.

Tesla Stock Up 2.4 %

TSLA stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.41. 36,573,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,159,273. The stock has a market cap of $549.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

