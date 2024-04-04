Zacks Research Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $106.32 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

