StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 590 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS JMST remained flat at $50.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 330,777 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

