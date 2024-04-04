iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,209 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

