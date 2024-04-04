Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Trimmed by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,913. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

