StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,434,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,018,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,168 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

