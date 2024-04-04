Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Buys 27,000 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, with a total value of C$188,670.60.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock traded down C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 403,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,541. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.78. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

CJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

