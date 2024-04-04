BetterWealth LLC Buys 829 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.8% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $232,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. 10,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,526. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $43.28.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

