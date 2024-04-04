BetterWealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $525.73. 66,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,326. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

