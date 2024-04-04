iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lessened by AFS Financial Group LLC

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,571 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,017. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.07.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

