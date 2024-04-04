BetterWealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,260 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 53,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.94. 39,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.61 and its 200-day moving average is $171.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

