BetterWealth LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 132,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,847 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,892 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.43.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

