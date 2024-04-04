PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.86. PVH has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in PVH by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Bank of America decreased their price target on PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on PVH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.