Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $1,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

Linde Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $462.47 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.60 and a 200-day moving average of $412.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

