Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 1.4%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.78 and last traded at $29.77. 1,818,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,869,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.