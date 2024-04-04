Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 1.3% After Insider Selling

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $605.51 and last traded at $606.43. 537,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,449,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $614.31.

Specifically, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Netflix Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $272.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $593.46 and a 200 day moving average of $494.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

