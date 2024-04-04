PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH Trading Down 2.9 %

PVH opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.86. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.73.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

