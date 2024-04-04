Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PVH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2026 earnings at $12.61 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.73.

PVH Stock Down 2.9 %

PVH stock opened at $105.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.42 and a 200 day moving average of $106.86.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

