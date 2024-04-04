Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. 846,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,614. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0913 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

