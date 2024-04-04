Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,281,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.56. 307,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.