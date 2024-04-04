Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 458,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,931,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,828,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,893,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,986,123,000 after purchasing an additional 839,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after purchasing an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.68 and a 200-day moving average of $161.14. The firm has a market cap of $155.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

