Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,034 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a PE ratio of 103.41, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

