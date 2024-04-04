StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 560 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 59.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $350.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,709. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.56.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

