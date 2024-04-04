Barclays Raises Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $59.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

Get Olin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olin

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $60.13. 189,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 48,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $2,561,661.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.46, for a total value of $786,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,703.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,274 shares of company stock valued at $40,434,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Olin

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Olin by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,152,000 after buying an additional 2,772,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at $76,125,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Olin by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after buying an additional 1,131,674 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Olin by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after purchasing an additional 760,691 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 521,300 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.