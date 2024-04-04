StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 268,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,452. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

