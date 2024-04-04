Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $271.45 and last traded at $272.12. 1,520,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,901,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock valued at $44,107,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

