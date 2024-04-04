StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 97,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,303. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

