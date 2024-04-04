Stephens Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $44.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stephens from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HUBG. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hub Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.50. 33,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,695. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $985.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Hub Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.