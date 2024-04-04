Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 24.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.32.

Chevron Trading Down 0.1 %

CVX opened at $160.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.42.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

