Howland Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102,808 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,099 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

