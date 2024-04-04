DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.33. 637,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,746. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company has a market cap of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

