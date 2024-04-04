HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,417. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. HireQuest has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $185.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.11.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. HireQuest had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in HireQuest by 149,900.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HireQuest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in HireQuest by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in HireQuest by 6,108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

