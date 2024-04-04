Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Paragon 28 Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FNA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $900.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.01. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta acquired 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,339,110 shares in the company, valued at $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paragon 28 by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after buying an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

