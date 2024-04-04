Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $294.89 and last traded at $298.91. 1,166,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,644,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.26.

Specifically, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $2,538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,919.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 898,175 shares of company stock worth $257,617,846. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $295.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 21,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.